North Carolina adds vaccination data to COVID-19 dashboard

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today added vaccination data to the NC COVID-19 Dashboard.



Health officials say that data will be provided for the total number of people statewide and by county of residence who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Data for people who have received the second dose of the vaccine will be added in January.

Tuesday’s dashboard reflects data through Tuesday, December 22 at 8 a.m.



It shows less than a week of data for the state. Most hospitals in North Carolina did not receive their first shipment from Pfizer until Thursday, December 17 and continued ramping up vaccine administration through the weekend. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to state. Additional data reported after 8:00 a.m. December 22 will be reflected in the next dashboard update on December 29.

In addition to counts, the dashboard will include statewide data on vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender and age group. The data will provide insight into the total people vaccinated across the state and the different demographic groups that have received each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The initial data will not include vaccinations in long-term care facilities as those are being managed by the federal government through a contract with CVS and Walgreens. NCDHHS is working with both companies to access and report this data.

The vaccine data will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. NCDHHS officials say they will continue to expand the information provided as more people are vaccinated across the state.

North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations.



The data helps vaccine providers know who has been vaccinated with which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply.

Health assured that information on vaccination is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.