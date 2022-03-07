Norfolk man flees during traffic stop in NC; deputies find meth, cocaine in vehicle

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sadie Nave (left) and Jason Ewers. Photos from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested and a man fled in Halifax County last week after deputies noticed a Florida vehicle registration violation, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Farmer’s Furniture at 1182 Julian R Allsbrook Highway in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, a passenger ran from the car and has not been found, deputies said.

Deputies then searched the car and found methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

The car’s passenger, 44-year-old Norfolk resident Jason Ewers was already wanted on outstanding warrants from Virginia for grand larceny auto and DUI, deputies said.

Warrants were then also issued for him for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release

The driver of the car, Sadie Nave, 43, of Courtland, Virginia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10