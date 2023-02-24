CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men, including one from Norfolk, are now in custody facing narcotics and vehicle theft charges.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding people that had just stolen car parts from Camden entering the county.

Two men, identified as Barco resident Seamus Drury and Christoper Powell, of Norfolk, were subsequently located and detained.

Deputies say a stolen vehicle out of Virginia Beach was recovered at the scene. A narcotics check of the vehicle led to several narcotics charges and a second stolen vehicle in Moyock.

The second vehicle was stolen from Camden County and is still under investigation.

Drury has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was turned over to the Currituck County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Powell was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and turned over to the Currituck County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.