Norfolk businessman cited for alcohol violations at Shadows Lounge in Elizabeth City, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police say calls for service about multiple gunshots at Shadows Lounge resulted in citations from Alcohol Law Enforcement this month.

Martin Earl Butts, 50, of Norfolk, was cited by law enforcement Feb. 3 for possession of a container of spirituous liquor not bearing a tax stamp on ABC premises and failure to supervise the parking lot for patrons to prevent violations, according to a news release from Elizabeth City Police.

Butts is the permittee of Shadows Lounge, at 110 North Road Street.

Police say they responded to the bar on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2 for reports of multiple gunshots.

The bar was then served with an official notice of rejection by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission, meaning the business can not have malt beverages and mixed beverages on the premises.

Butts is scheduled to appear in court March 5.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.