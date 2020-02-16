Nonprofit organization approves $2 million for hurricane recovery in North Carolina

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Golden LEAF Board of Directors approved $2.975 million to support hurricane recovery efforts and job creation projects for several North Carolina counties including Hyde County.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding received from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.

The Disaster Recovery Grant Program is funded through appropriations by the State of North Carolina to the Golden LEAF Foundation to make grants to repair or replace infrastructure and equipment damaged or destroyed by Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael, and Dorian.

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors approved the following Disaster Recovery Grant Program projects for Hurricane Dorian:

$500,000 to Hyde County to construct a new EMS station on Ocracoke.

$125,000 to Hyde County to replace the trams used to support the passenger ferry.

$900,000 to the Hyde County Schools to support the repair and elevation of several buildings at the Ocracoke School campus.

$278,000 to the Ocracoke Foundation to support the replacement of the main dock in the Community Square.

$277,400 to the Ocracoke Foundation to support repairs of the Ocracoke Seafood Company building.

The following is the breakdown of Disaster Recovery Grant Program projects for Hurricane Florence:

$50,000 to the Bald Head Island Conservancy (Brunswick County), an environmental research and education nonprofit, damages as a result of the storm.

$300,000 to Pender County for the relocation of the boiler and other electrical components currently located in the basement of the courthouse.

$34,800 to the Town of Swansboro (Onslow County) to support the replacement of a backup generator at the Public Safety building.

The approved funding for Hurricane Matthew includes funding to Beaufort County for the installation of two backup generators at critical water facilities.

The Board also approved nearly 500,000 in job creation projects.

The Golden LEAF Foundation currently has a special initiative available to help connect dislocated workers to jobs to address urgent workforce needs.

Applications the initiative are due March 6, 2020.

To learn more about the Golden LEAF Foundation, visit www.goldenleaf.org.