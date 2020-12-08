Main gas line cut in Town of Hertford

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning that the town’s main gas line was cut. As a result, there is no natural gas in town at this time.

The 17 corridor business area is temporarily closed.

Hertford Police advise that you avoid Wynne Fork Road near Edenton Road.

Residents who need to evacuate will be contacted directly by either police or fire officials, 10 On Your Side has confirmed and a temporary shelter is being established.

Meanwhile, in the Town of Hertford, residents were told to boil their water due to a treatment plant shutdown. That advisory was issued Monday.