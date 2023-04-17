KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a fire Friday evening in Kill Devil Kills.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 10:58 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Virginia Dare Trail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the fire and was able to extinguish it and contain it to the outside in the back of the structure.

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.