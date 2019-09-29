No injuries reported after three students were robbed at Chowan University

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities are now investigating an incident after three students at Chowan University were robbed late Saturday evening.

According to Chowan University Campus Police, three students were robbed of their cell phones and a debit card near Dunn Hall on campus around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims reportedly said one of the three suspects had a firearm. The students were able to walk back to their residence and call law enforcement.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Campus officials urge the community to contact Chowan University Campus Police at (252) 398-1234 or 911 if anyone has additional information regarding the incident

This is an active investigation.

