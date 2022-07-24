A fire at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nags Head results in significant structure damage. (Photo Credit: Nags Head Fire Rescue)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Nags Head Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a commercial structure fire.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 12:10 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. When units arrived on the scene, they found fire engulfing the second floor and the attic of the structure

Additional units were called to the scene to assist in the fire. The structure received significant fire damage.

No injuries to firefighters or occupants were reported and officials say there is no foul play suspected. The fire is still under investigation.