NN bound plane carrying 45 passengers makes emergency landing in Raleigh due to smoke from cockpit

North Carolina
Photo Courtesy – Raleigh-Durham International Airport

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A plane headed to Newport News from Charlotte made an emergency landing in Raleigh Sunday evening due to smoke from a mechanical issue, officials said.

American Airlines officials said that American Eagle flight 4911 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport had to make an emergency landing on Sunday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after smoke was seen appearing from the cockpit.

According to officials, the plane, carrying 45 passengers and three crew members, landed safely at 6:48 p.m. in Raleigh and was taxied to the gate on its own.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

