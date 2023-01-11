DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released.

Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt.

Both babies were less than 48 hours old and were in the hospital room with their mother. They suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Forsyth Medical Center.

Court documents describe the babies’ injuries: tearing of the ear, a fractured cranium and a broken humerus. The father of the twins, Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Winston Salem, was charged with two counts of felonious child abuse. Strupe’s neighbors in Clemmons were shocked by the news.

“It’s not like he’s coming after me, but it’s still…in my head…I live next to a monster now. I have to be more careful,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

On Tuesday, a representative with Thomasville Police Department said that the babies had been released from the hospital and were in a foster home.

Strupe is expected in court on Wednesday.