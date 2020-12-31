New restrictions to be implemented at hospitals, clinics and emergency departments for NC’s Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health announced Thursday it will be implementing increased restrictions to visitation guidelines in hospitals, clinics, and emergency departments as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, Vidant’s patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached 187. Additionally, positivity rates for those tested for COVID-19 have steadily increased since Thanksgiving. According to a statement released, the current rate is about 22% — the highest rate Vidant has seen all year.

The Outer Banks Hospital will prohibit visitors in the emergency department and inpatient units beginning Monday, Jan. 4.

The Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital says it will continue to prohibit visitors in both the emergency department and inpatient units as they have done since Nov. 25.

For all other Vidant hospitals and clinics, the following restrictions are effective Monday, Jan. 4 at 5 a.m.





Vidant Health is a not-for-profit serving 1.4 million people throughout 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.