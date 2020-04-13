New NC executive order goes into effect this week, restricts local grocery stores and retail shopping

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — Looking ahead to this week, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will implement a new executive order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is all part of Cooper’s effort to slow the spread of the virus in the Tar Heel state.

Starting Monday, local grocery stores and retailers are under new guidelines to help with social distancing based on a press conference Cooper held Thursday announcing stores will be under stricter rules.

Under the new order, stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity which breaks down to five people for every 1,000 square feet.

“I expect all of the retail stores that are open now to abide by this order because we know that when people are bunched up together at a grocery store, that virus can be transmitted potentially and we want to reduce that. We also want to protect the store employees there,” said Cooper.

The stores must have a six-foot marker at places like the cashier checkouts. Stores are also encouraged to set special hours for seniors and at-risk people.

Not following these guidelines may get you a citation, according to Cooper.

“If the order is not obeyed, law enforcement has the authority to issue citations. The punishment is a class 2 misdemeanor under the law,” he added.

The governor also asked customers to shop sparingly.

“A lot of times people go and try to buy a lot and hoard something,” he said. “The food supply chain is good right now and we don’t have a problem getting supplies to the stores so we ask people to only buy what you need and to try and get in and get out as quickly as possible.”

The second part of the order creates mandatory protective measures for nursing homes that had previously been recommended as guidance. This includes preventing dining and group activities in common spaces and requires employees to wear face masks.

