MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new bundle of joy has been announced by the Red Wolf Recovery Program.

The happiness lives on for the Milltail pack of Red Wolves on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Tyrrell County. The Red Wolf Recovery Program Facebook page posted photos of the new additions to the pack.

For the second year in a row, a new litter has been born. This litter, born during the second week of April, consists of three females and two males.

(Red Wolf Recovery Program photo)

(Red Wolf Recovery Program photo)

The Red Wolf Recovery Program fostered a male pup born at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Wahington, bringing this litter to a total of six.

Five pups were born in 2022 and will assist the mother and father in the raising of the new pups, the Red Wolf Recovery Program said in the Facebook post.