New information: Family of Elizabeth City shooting victim talks to 10 On Your Side

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A ride to the ball park last Thursday turned deadly for 18-year-old Jaquan White.

Three people died when gunfire erupted at the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street in Elizabeth City Thursday. Thirty-nine-year-old De’Shay Berry and 3-year-old Allura Pledger also died. Police say three others were injured.

We spoke with White’s aunt Tiffany Griffin. She said White and her other nephew decided to head to the ball park because the weather was so nice. Both of her nephews were shot on the ride there. The nephew who survived told his aunt what happened.

“They turned on Perry Street, the car stopped, the driver knew or was talking to someone,” said Griffin. “Bullets just started flying. A baby was killed and my nephew was holding this baby trying to stop the bullets from hitting this baby. Even when they were killing him he sat there and was trying to stop those bullets from hitting that baby.”

Griffin said the surviving nephew is traumatized.

“Imagine being ambushed and you don’t know nothing. Bullets just flying. You’re in a car. And you’re bunched in. Where can you run?” said Griffin.

Griffin said she knows people in the community have information that could lead to justice for White. She’s begging them to come forward and share what they know with the police.

“We want to find out who did this. We need help. But people are scared to say anything. They don’t wanna call themselves ‘snitch’ or whatever. These innocent lives are being taken. Families are being destroyed. And it hurts.”

Police have said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs for Deshay and Allura.

You can contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.