RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – There could be new electric vehicle charging stations coming to the Tar Heel State.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has published a map of the proposed locations for new charging stations. Businesses will be able to apply for a federal fund provided through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI).

“The build out of the electric vehicle charging stations will help our state advance clean transportation and be a great economic opportunity for businesses of all sizes,” said Paula Hemmer, NCDOT’s Statewide Initiative senior engineer. “The map gives businesses an opportunity to determine where it would be economically feasible to build and operate EV charging stations. There are a lot of things to consider like whether a site is easily accessible to all travelers and a site’s proximity to amenities like restaurants and hotels.”

The map, along with a notice, was released to North Carolina businesses in late December to give ample time to plan if they will utilize the NEVI funds. Businesses will have until February to apply for the funds.

According to NCDOT, NEVI has provided $109 million to develop the network along interstates, major highways and in communities. The funds will be used to reimburse businesses for project costs.

The installation of EV charging stations will be split up into two phases. Phase 1 will install DC Fast Chargers, which can charge an electric vehicle in about 20 minutes, along interstates and major highways. Phase 2 will add community-based DC Fast Chargers as well as Level 2 chargers that can take up to 4-8 hours to charge a vehicle.

NCOT has identified 11 locations for phase 1 of the project in order to fill the gaps where fewer EV charging stations currently exist.

In order for a charging station to be built under phase 1, the locations must meet the following criteria under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Deployed every 50 miles along the alternative fuel corridor (highways and interstates)

1 mile or less from an alternative fuel corridor

Built charging system ports that are capable of providing 150 kilowatts of direct current to four vehicles simultaneously

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Installed so they comply with local permitting and zoning requirements