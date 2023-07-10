CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A nesting loggerhead sea turtle died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on a beach in Currituck County.

According to a press release, the injured sea turtle was found by an officer who was patrolling the four-wheel drive beaches. The Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) volunteers were called to the scene and the turtle was transported to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Outer perimeter of protected nest area damaged by vehicle. (Photo Courtesy: N.E.S.T.)

Due to the extent of her injuries, the turtle had to be humanely euthanized. N.E.S.T. volunteers were able to locate the turtle’s nest, which contained over 100 eggs, and are now providing protection for those eggs.

N.E.S.T. is reminding drivers to be careful while driving on the 4-wheel drive beaches at night. by following the speed limit, scanning the beaches and giving wildlife space. Protected nests will have perimeters marked with reflective tape.