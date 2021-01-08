Nearly 4,000 air purifiers being installed at 53 North Carolina prisons

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) announced that nearly 4,000 air purifiers are being installed in prisons throughout the state to help combat the spread of the virus.

Currently, the units are being installed in the ductwork of 53 prisons. As of January 7, about 20 percent of the installation had been completed and the project is expected to be finished by early February.

“The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody is our number one priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “These devices will help to stop the airborne spread of the virus in our facilities and is another tool to use in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of this awful virus.”

The prisons’ facility management staff are working with Central Engineering and the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Safety, Occupational and Environment Health, to install the units.

The IWave air purifiers were bought in December for $1.8 million. A statement released by NCDPS says “the air ionizers work by making the virus particles heavier and easier to filter.”

The IWave air purifying devices install in any duct air conditioning system.

“When air passes over the IWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke, and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts.”

These air purifying systems are already being used in prison systems in Missouri and South Carolina, as well as at Wake Forest and Duke universities and at Duke Medical Center.

“We look forward to seeing air quality benefits across North Carolina’s prison system for years to come,” Ishee said.

