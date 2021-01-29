Nearly 1,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in NC last week, officials say

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services says the state has seen 1,280 of its coronavirus vaccine doses get discarded.

This pales in comparison to the roughly 1.1 million doses it says has entered the state thus far.

The department says it has not received reports of significant batches being lost.

Doses could be tossed out due to a vaccine being stored too long in a freezer or not being administered in a timely manner once it has been taken out of a freezer.

Some providers are using working to maximize their supplies by extracting extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10