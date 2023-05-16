HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – In what has been described by the Humane Society of the United States as a “large-scale alleged cruelty situation at a breeder’s residential property,” it has been working with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Animal Services of Chapel Hill to rescue nearly 100 dogs and puppies from a Hertford County property.

The Humane Society said local authorities served a search and seizure warrant on a dilapidated property Tuesday morning. That included a mobile home and several outdoor pens and yards, and though obscured by debris and an overgrown fence line, those who responded saw “generally filthy conditions from the road and could smell feces.”

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue of dozens of dogs in a large-scale alleged cruelty case at a puppy breeding operation in Hertford County, North Carolina. (Photo/Meredith Lee, Humane Society of the United States)

It said the dogs and puppies “appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care and were living in unsanitary, hazardous conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations.”

A veterinarian at the scene saw that many dogs appeared very thin, with some severely emaciated with visible ribs and hip bones protruding. Several dogs, according to the veterinarian, had eye issues, and some dogs and puppies had skin conditions that included missing hair, open sores and itching.

“My heart aches for the mother dogs who have had no choice but to give birth in these sickening, unsafe conditions—this is no place for a puppy,” said Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States, in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office for reaching out to us and helping these dogs get a better life.”

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue of dozens of dogs in a large-scale alleged cruelty case at a puppy breeding operation in Hertford County, North Carolina. (Video/Humane Society of the United States)

Multiple litters of nursing puppies were seen throughout the property, along with a crated mother dog with matted fur and puppies young enough their eyes have not yet opened. The humane society said there were other nursing litters of similar ages outdoors in group pens with their mothers watching over them.

The Humane Society is taking the animals rescued to an undisclosed location to receive follow-up care and veterinary exams. The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Humane Society to help after residents and others reported buying sick puppies from the breeder and raised concerns about the welfare of the animals on the property.

“This has been a source of great concern in our community,” said Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes. “I’d like to thank the Humane Society of the United States, our deputies and EMS for their assistance in ensuring the wellbeing of these animals, which is of utmost importance to our community, state and nation. We have already heard from members of the community who are grateful to know this is the start of a better life for the dogs rescued here today.”