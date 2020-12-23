NC’s Vidant Health vaccinates over 2,500 team members, providers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week and by the afternoon, the first dose had been administered.

Since then, the health system says over 2,500 team members and providers across Vidant Health have received the vaccine.

On Friday, Dec. 18, under Emergency Use Authorization, the FDA approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant received 2,000 doses on Dec. 21.

Health officials say that since the Moderna vaccine does not require “ultra-cold storage” like the Pfizer vaccine, Vidant will have Moderna vaccines directed to each of its community hospitals.

Vidant says that in following with state and federal guidelines, its initial focus is on “team members and credentialed providers.”

“We are now administering the vaccine to all Vidant professionals who fall under the CDC’s Phase 1a group,” the health system said in a statement released.

“While the vaccine offers great hope, COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and here in eastern North Carolina. It is vitally important that the community help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.”

Greenville’s drive-up testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For more information, visit Vidanthealth.com/SafeCommunity.