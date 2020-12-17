NC’s Vidant Health receives 3,900 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, begins administering today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health announced Thursday it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The health system said in a statement released that the shipment included 3,900 doses of the vaccine which will be administered to “frontline team members across the system starting today, as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

Health care workers and first responders who are caring for a COVID-19 patient or a “very likely” COVID-19 patient and those highest at-risk for infection or severe illness will be among the first Vidant team members and community health care providers offered the vaccine.

“The vaccine offers incredible hope for our health care workers, families, friends, neighbors and the world,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO, Vidant Health. “While this is a monumental step in overcoming the pandemic, we do not yet know when the vaccine will be available to the broader community. It remains vitally important that the community helps us stop the spread now by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often. We need your help.”

Vidant Health is a not-for-profit serving 1.4 million people throughout 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.