MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Buc-ee’s could possibly be building its first North Carolina-based store right here in the Piedmont Triad, according to The Alamance News.

Buc-ee’s is requesting the City of Mebane re-zone around 32 acres of land near Interstate 40/85 in Mebane on 1447 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, according to an application filed with the city.

Trollingwood-Hawfields Road is Exit 152 on I-40/85 placing it in a stretch of the highway that connects the Burlington/Graham area and Orange County.

James Green drives from Raleigh to Mebane every day and said he would be a frequent customer.

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” Green said. “I mean you go into Buc-ee’s and it’s just this huge gas station with all sorts of merchandise, but best of all there’s some amazing brisket sandwiches there.”

According to the site plan filed with the City of Mebane, Buc-ee’s plans to build a 75,400-square-foot store that would feature up to 120 gas pumps.

“The site is massive,” said Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks.

Hooks said Buc-ee’s would bring extra money and high-paying jobs.

“People are talking about it, we’re excited about it as we are any commercial development coming to Mebane, and we’ll just see how it plays out,” Hooks said.

Hooks said the North Carolina Department of Transportation is playing a big role in reviewing the plans.

“The infrastructure as it stands right now cannot handle this,” Hooks said. “There will have to be massive changes to the bridge, to the on-ramps, a widening of Trollingwood Rd.”

The project’s traffic impact analysis estimates more than 2,000 cars stopping by during peak hours on Saturdays.

That volume concerns Kelli Young who lives nearby. She said the area does not need another gas station, but she would consider going there for other things.

“I would just go see what it’s about,” Young said. “I don’t know if I’d make it a habit unless it was worth my time.”

The site would be located within the North Carolina Commerce Park and revenues would be split three ways between Mebane, Graham, and Alamance County.

Hooks said the city and NCDOT will review the plans for the next 3 to 4 months. He said it would probably go to the planning board in the fall and that November is likely the earliest it would go to the full City Council for public hearings and a vote.

Aerial view of the area surrounding the proposed Mebane Buc-ee’s site

(Map Data: Maxar Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey, USDA/FPAC/GEO)

Not the first attempt

This is not Buc-ee’s first attempt at breaking ground in the Tar Heel State. There was once a proposed store to be built in Efland in Orange County.

That proposal did not come to fruition after a mixed community response. Those who opposed the proposal mentioned concerns about traffic congestion as well as environmental impacts.

The store would have been located near I-40 in between Mebane and Hillsborough, near the area where I-85 and I-40 merge/fork-off.

The proposed travel center would have featured 60 fueling stations at a 57,000-square-foot building. There would also have been a potential phase 2 of the plan that could have included a hotel, restaurants and office space, according to The News of Orange County.

What is Buc-ee’s?

Buc-ee’s is based in Lake Jackson, Texas and currently has 58 locations across the Southeast. There is a store located in Florence, South Carolina that is currently the only location in either of the Carolinas.

There are currently stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The chain, which first began expanding outside of its home base of Texas in 2018, has developed a very loyal customer base. Buc-ee’s was ranked as the nation’s second favorite gas station in a survey, according to KXAN.