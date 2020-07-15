NCHSAA delays start of fall sports until at least September 1

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that a few changes will take place for the fall season including delaying sports until at least September 1.

The announcement comes the day after Governor Roy Cooper released the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Following that, the NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the following changes:

The start of NCHSAA fall sports is delayed until at least September 1.

September 1. The first five student days of the 2020-2021 school year will be designated as a “dead period” for all sports, allowing school staff to focus on the start of school.

NCHSAA phase 1 of the summer conditioning and workouts will continue until further notice.

In the statement released, NCHSAA officials said that adjustments may come after reopening plans have been solidified.

“Please understand this delayed start date is not ‘in cement’ and can be delayed even further if we do not have improved data from DHHS, or some other reason exists for delaying further into September or beyond,” said officials with NCHSAA.

The statement continued, “We acknowledge that playing certain sports are more problematic at any time without a vaccine; however, we remain in consultation with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) members, and they believe we can and should offer a sports program, with all necessary modifications, delays, etc. In the coming weeks, we will continue working with the SMAC as we plan our next steps for the fall, as well as determining when equipment could be shared—i.e. balls— and/or if we can move into Phase 2 of the summer workouts/conditioning.”

