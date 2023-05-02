MANNS HARBOR, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation has launched a new text and email notification system to alert ferry passengers when weather or mechanical issues cause schedule interruptions on state ferry routes.

Under the new Ferry Information Notification System or FINS, people will be able to select the routes they want to receive alerts from and choose whether to receive those alerts via text, email or both. Alerts will then come directly from ferry terminals when a departure is delayed or canceled, or when service resumes after a service suspension.

“This is going to be a major benefit for our passengers,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “Getting timely information on schedule interruptions will allow ferry riders to make informed decisions on when and where to travel.”

For several years, the Ferry Division has used route-specific Twitter accounts to announce schedule interruptions, but users have stated a preference for having those notifications sent directly to them. The Ferry Division will continue to send out notifications via Twitter while users transition to the new FINS system.

To sign up for FINS, go to www.ncdot.gov/fins and enter your email address and/or phone number under each route you’d like to receive alerts from. Data rates may apply for SMS messaging. You’ll be able to unsubscribe at any time by texting ‘STOP’ after receiving a text alert. The FINS system is currently in its beta-testing phase, with full implementation expected later this spring. Comments or feedback on the new system can be submitted through NCDOT’s Contact Us application