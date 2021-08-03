NCDOT to close Woodville Road in Perquimans Co. till December

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) - Starbucks, McDonald’s, Walgreens and Home Depot have all announced changes to their mask policies as the U.S. sees another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starbucks now "strongly recommends" customers wear face masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated. Some stores will also require masks if local laws mandate it. (You can learn more about the changes at Starbucks here.)