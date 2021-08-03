NCDOT to close Woodville Road in Perquimans Co. till December

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing Woodville Road in Perquimans County.
The closing will begin Monday, August 16 until around December 14 to replace existing pipe culverts with new aluminum culverts at two locations on the project.
The closure will have two phases with barricades being placed at each culvert site to prevent vehicles from entering the work area. Additional barricades will be placed at the intersection of New Hope Road and Woodville Road and the intersection of Swain Lane and Woodville Road providing advance warning of the closure.
Officials say temporary Detour signs will be placed throughout to direct traffic to the designated route.
