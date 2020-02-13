NCDOT to begin sandbag project in order to protect NC 12

OCRACOKE (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation announced this week they will begin placing additional sand and sandbags along portions of N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island.

The project is designed to protect four segments of the roadway damaged by Hurricane Dorian and a subsequent storm in November.

Officials say this will involve placing more than 2,500 sandbags along 4,200 feet of the roadway at the north end of the island.

NCDOT will have traffic control in place to maintain a safe environment, although no major traffic delays are anticipated.

Contractors hope to have the project completed in three months if weather permits.

If completion is not possible by mid-May, NCDOT officials say work will stop until after Labor Day to facilitate summertime traffic.