RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina residents have chance to weigh in on the future of the state’s ferry system.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is developing a 30-year plan for the system. The agency wants to know how the ferry system can better meet the public’s needs.

The plan will make recommendations for modernizing ferries, adding to the fleet and scheduling maintenance.

NCDOT’s survey can be found at this link.