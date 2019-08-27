NCDOT seeking feedback for its plan to increase registered electric vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Transportation officials in North Carolina are seeking public feedback as they look increase the number of electric vehicles in the state.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation released a draft last week of its plan to reduce fossil fuel emissions. Part of this plan is to have 80,000 zero emissions vehicles registered by 2025.

This part of the plan calls for the installation of more charging stations and “other needed infrastructure.”

NCDOT notes in the draft that electric vehicle growth in North Carolina has only been “incremental” so far — and that charging infrastructure recently became a focus through the state’s $92 million dollar share of the Volkswagen settlement.

NCDOT says the state’s supply is “not positioned ahead of potential demand because of these factors. Their draft plan says forecasts indicate around 20,000 charging ports may be needed by 2030.

According to the draft, North Carolina’s growth in population and other employment demographics has created an opportunity to increase the interest in electric vehicles.

NCDOT is now seeking public comments on the draft before it finalizes the plan. The deadline to send a comment is Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Comments can be submitted at this link.