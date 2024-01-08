RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Applications are open to receive free bike helmets from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The annual giveaway by NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division is meant to encourage more children to wear helmets. Organizations across the state can also participate in the Bicycle Helmet Initiative to give helmets to children in need.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce the risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Brennon Fuqua, interim director of the Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

The deadline for applications is Feb. 9. Applicants can request 25, 50, 75 or 100 helmets and are encouraged to partner with local law enforcement, parks and recreations, schools and other organizations in the community to host bike safety events.

Helmets will be distributed in the spring in advance of National Bike/Walk to School Day in May.

Organizations can apply by clicking here.