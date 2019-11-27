NCDOT invites to hold informational meeting on Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge Project

N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are inviting residents to an informational meeting about the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge project.

The Rodanthe Bridge is under construction to become a long-term transportation solution for when N.C. 12 is washed out by severe storms.

The plan is to raise N.C. 12 onto a 2.4-mile bridge that travels between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the Pamlico Sound and Rodanthe.

The bridge is scheduled for completion in late 2020 or early 2021.

With those dates in mind, N.C. Department of Transportation officials and project engineers want to provide an update on the project’s progress and answer questions.

They have invited anyone who is interested to join them from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center for an informational meeting.

Those who can’t attend the meeting can listen in by dialing 872-240-3212.

Residents can also click here during the meeting to stream it on a computer, laptop or smartphone.

