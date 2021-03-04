NCDOT hosting virtual meeting on Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge Project

RODANTHE, N.C (WAVY) — A virtual meeting on the ongoing Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge will be held Thursday night.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials and project engineers will be providing an update on the project’s progress and answer questions that local residents or interested parties may have about the project.

The Rodanthe Bridge is under construction to become a long-term transportation solution for when N.C. 12 is washed out by severe storms. The project was expected to be in late 2020 or early 2021, but there has no been announcement on when the project will officially be complete.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Residents can click here during the meeting to stream it on a computer, laptop or smartphone. They may also listen to the audio portion of the meeting by calling 1-408-650-3213. The access code is 543757085.

Comments can be submitted during the meeting by calling 1-984-205-6615, entering project code 8679 and leaving a message. Participants may also submit comments by chat box during the meeting. Feedback can ben emailed to NC12-Rodanthe@PublicInput.com.