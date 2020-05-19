1  of  2
NCDOT furloughs employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has told its employees to take unpaid time off until the end of June to help the department save money as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette wrote in an email to employees on Monday that they will have until June 26 to take 20 hours of unpaid time off.

Reports say the furloughs will also affect the department’s executive and senior leadership teams. An official said the furloughs will save the department about $7 million.

