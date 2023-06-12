RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been just over a week since the NCDMV brought back Saturday hours at 16 of its locations, and state leaders say they are properly staffed to handle the extra customers.

NCDMV saw more than 1,000 customers combined at those locations last weekend.

Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says they’re offering comp time for current employees who work the shifts. They also just graduated nearly 60 new examiners who will be able to step in if needed.

“It will certainly help ease things if someone needs to be out if they can’t make their Saturday assignment,” Goodwin said.

The staffing shortage is still an issue, but things are improving.

A year and a half ago, the DMV had a 33 percent vacancy rate but now, state leaders tell CBS 17 that’s hovering between 17 and 25 percent.

Goodwin said he is hoping to fill the rest of those jobs by end of this year or the start of next year, but that could change because of retirements or other people leaving.

“It’s a constant battle but I’m pleased with the tools we have in place and the tools we’ve asked to be provided from the legislature,” Goodwin said.

The state raised starting salaries for examiners by $6,000 last year and created hiring and retention bonuses for DMV workers.