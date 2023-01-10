ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is warning customers about a recent scam involving fake emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation.”

According to several law enforcement agencies, many DMV customers have been targeted by scammers who are encouraging them to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

The scammers are using the email address “notice@penalty-gov-us” and claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The email includes a link for customers to make a payment for a fine.

“DMV customers must remain vigilant as criminals try newer ways to defraud customers and steal their identities,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the State money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the contact info appearing in the email.”

Customers are urged to be aware of any emails from individuals using the aforementioned email address and to be cautious of any emails claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The NCDMV and the NCDOT will never send customers an email regarding driving records, driving history, or notices to pay fines related to driving violations, instead, all notifications to customers concerning such violations would be on official letterhead or forms through regular mail.

Those who have received one of these emails are encouraged to contact the NCDMV’s Licensing and Theft Bureau at (919) 861-3101 to report the scam.

Below is a list of guidance and information to help you be more aware of scams:

Some websites exist that contain DMV information and forms, but they are not officially approved websites. Web searches may return results with other websites, but only the official state DMV website ends in “.gov.”

Beware of third-party websites offering forms or other information that could be out-of-date or erroneous.

While not illegal, many of the sites are for profit and ask users to pay for forms.

Many sites exist to obtain your information for future marketing, or worse, for using your personal information in fraudulent activities.

If you provide payment information on a third-party website, beware that your payment card information may be stolen.

Check the “Terms and Conditions” page of the website, where the site states that it is not affiliated with any state government agency.

Always remember to look for a website that contains “.gov” in its address to assure you are receiving accurate governmental information.

Go to the official NCDMV website www.MyNCDMV.gov​.