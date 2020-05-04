NCDMV license and registration expiration dates to get 5-month extension

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – SEPTEMBER 11: Jack Ross from the South Carolina Highway Patrol directs traffic onto US 501 as the South Carolina government ordered that traffic use all the lanes on the route leading away from the coast to facilitate the evacuation of people ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — To help ease the impacts of COVID-19 for NCDMV customers, a provision included in the COVID-19 bill signed by Governor Cooper grants a five-month extension of the expiration date on more than two dozen DMV credentials.

The five-month extension applies to any credential that expires on or after March 1, and before August 1. It also allows the DMV to waive any penalties for a late registration renewal during the extension period.

The bill also extends the due dates for motor vehicle taxes that are tied to vehicle registration to correspond with the extended expiration dates as well the expiration of an Intrastate Medical Waiver for up to five months if they are appropriate.

The credentials getting the extensions are:

Driver license.

Learner’s permit.

Limited learner’s permit.

Limited provisional license.

Full provisional license.

Commercial driver license.

Commercial learner’s permit.

Temporary driving certificate.

Special identification card.

Handicapped placard.

Vehicle registration.

Temporary vehicle registration.

Dealer license plate.

Transporter plate.

Loaner/Dealer “LD” plate.

Vehicle inspection authorization.

Inspection station license.

Inspection mechanic license.

Transportation network company permit.

Motor vehicle dealer license.

Sales representative license.

Manufacturer license.

Distributor license.

Wholesaler license.

Driver training school license.

Driver training school instructor license.

Professional house-moving license.

Customers who already paid a $15 fee for a late renewal in March or April will be reimbursed.

The five-month extension applies to any credential that expires on or after March 1, and before August 1.

Latest Posts