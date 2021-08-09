NCDHHS to issue $413 million in summer food assistance benefits to NC children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $413 million in food assistance payments to 1.1 million eligible children across the state.

Eligible children will receive a one-time payment of $375 on their family’s Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card.

The Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program food assistance benefits on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

The state has been approved to continue the program through the summer. Families do not need to apply for P-EBT.

“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to thrive and develop to their full potential, and that need doesn’t go away at the end of the school year,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry. “These benefits will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families buy groceries this summer.”

For more information on how to apply for free or reduced-price meals, please contact your child’s local school district.