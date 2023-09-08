ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A town hall on improving mental health care in the Tar Heel state will be held on Sept. 14 in Elizabeth City.

The event will be hosted by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Kody H. Kinsley along with state senators Jim Burgin (R) and Norman Sanderson (R).

In a press release, the NCDHHS said the it is committed to transforming behavioral health and resilience among the more than three million people in North Carolina who have mental health of substance abuse disorders.

The event take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center located at 1862 Edgewood Dr.

A livestream of the event will be available on the NCDHHS YouTube Channel.