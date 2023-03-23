RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is set to host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on Mar. 23.

The chat will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will discuss the importance of whole-person health with a focus on rural communities and available resources across the state.

Below are the participants who will be speaking during the event:

Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., NC State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer, NCDHHS

Angela Caraway, Executive Director of the Caraway Foundation

Jennifer Greene, CEO and Health Director of AppHealthCare

Participants will spend time discussing ways to improve whole person health, the importance of routine health visits and preventative care, and efforts to increase access to health care and reduce disparities in rural areas.

The fireside chat can be watched on the NCDHHS Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. People can also call into the event at (855) 756-7520 Ext. 92464#