NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on January 25.

According to a press release, the fireside chat will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will discuss mental health, aging adults, and the latest COVID-19 information.

Below are the following participants for the chat:

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director and NCDHHS’ Chief Medical Officer

Victor Armstrong, MSW, Chief Diversity Officer, RI International

Heather Burkhardt, MSW, Executive Director, North Carolina Coalition on Aging

The fireside chat will be live-streamed on NCDHHS’s Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube. People can also dial into the event by calling (855) 756-7520 Ext. 909075#.