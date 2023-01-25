NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on January 25.
According to a press release, the fireside chat will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will discuss mental health, aging adults, and the latest COVID-19 information.
Below are the following participants for the chat:
- Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director and NCDHHS’ Chief Medical Officer
- Victor Armstrong, MSW, Chief Diversity Officer, RI International
- Heather Burkhardt, MSW, Executive Director, North Carolina Coalition on Aging
The fireside chat will be live-streamed on NCDHHS’s Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube. People can also dial into the event by calling (855) 756-7520 Ext. 909075#.