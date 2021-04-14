NC woman found in suitcase was strangled to death with cellphone charger, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy report released Wednesday revealed a Wake County woman was strangled to death before her body was found in a suitcase in the Neuse River in February.

Brittany Samone Smith, 28, was about six months pregnant when she was killed, the report states.

A gray, cloth-wrapped cellphone charger was still wrapped around her neck when her body was found inside a suitcase Feb. 9 in the Neuse River.

A blood test detected fentanyl and cocaine in Smith’s system at the time of her death.

Smith was reported missing before her body was found. She had been living in a tent behind a Wendell home when she disappeared.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop on Feb. 10 in Raleigh. Both face charges of murder, murder of an unborn child, and concealment of a body.

Johnson and Trevathan have been booked into the Wake County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.