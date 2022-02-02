NC woman arrested 10 times since 2019 for meth possession, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina woman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine for the 10th time Thursday after authorities found 2 pounds of the drug during a search, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators and probation officers contacted 31-year-old Curston Graybeal of Marion on Mineral Springs Road when they found two pounds of methamphetamine during a search of the area.

Graybeal was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Authorities said it was the 10th time Graybeal had been arrested for possession of meth dating back to September 16, 2019, including three separate investigations and arrests for trafficking methamphetamine.

On November 29, 2021, investigators served a search warrant at home on Heavner Avenue in Connely Springs. Deputies said drug paraphernalia and around 1.13 pounds of meth were seized.

Graybeal and a man named Johnny Wade Jr. were arrested. She was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and other related drug charges. She posted a $103,000 bond and was released hours after her arrest.

Authorities said Graybeal also faces pending charges from July 9, 2020, in Franklin County, Georgia for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute oxycodone, and conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act.