NC woman among 2 who died in Navy flight that crashed in Alabama neighborhood

FOLEY, Ala. (AP/WKRG) — The U.S. Navy says the two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator.

A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew were on a routine training flight out of Milton, Florida.

A Coast Guard officer has been identified as one who died in the plane crash on Friday. Ensign Morgan Garrett of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was in the U.S Coast Guard. Waxhaw is located south of Charlotte.

The second person involved in Friday’s crash has been identified by the Navy as Lt. Rhiannon Ross from Wixom, Michigan.

Ross, 30, an instructor pilot, and Garrett, 24, a student aviator, took off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida, on a training flight.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten. May they rest in peace,” the Navy said in a news release Sunday.

Photos show smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday.

No one on the ground was injured.