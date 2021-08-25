NC woman, aka ‘The Waffle Lady,’ makes it to local fame with a waffle iron and a smile

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville’s Hampton Inn keeps a hidden gem inside its doors. This is where you can find, Regina Triché, also known as “The Waffle Lady.”

She has worked in the hospitality business for over 30 years, but six years ago, she found what she believes to be her true purpose in life … waffles. In those six years, she has developed 89 original waffle flavors of her very own.

“They’re all available every day, not just two items a day. If you ask me for a strawberry banana cheesecake, I’ll do that for you,” she said.

Triché said the two most popular flavors are Mocha Express and Red Velvet Cheesecake. She uses all ingredients that the hotel normally has on hand to make each original recipe, and her creations put smiles on guests’ faces every single morning.

“They are jetlagged, they are traveling so long or something goes wrong on their trip and they come in and they are very ill at night with the front desk,” Triché said. “I try to make their outlook a little different when they wake up in the morning. I smooth them out they go up to the front desk they say that is not the same person as last night.”

Triché said she tries to be at work every single morning and no matter what, she comes in with a happy attitude.

“People dream about certain things, then, if you speak them, they come into existence,” she said.

Jacksonville may be in for an even bigger treat. Triché said her next endeavor is to start her very own waffle truck to serve the community.