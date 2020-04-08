NC Wednesday update: 53 COVID-19 deaths, 3,426 total cases

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces a stay at home order for the entire state starting Monday, March 30, at 5 p.m. to help slow the spread of coronavirus, during a briefing Friday, March 27, 2020 at the State of North Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to climb as the total of number reached 3,426 on Wednesday, April 8, according to the the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS.) That’s an increase of 205 cases since Tuesday.

A total of 53 deaths are being blamed on the virus, NCDHHS said.

While the number of completed COVID-19 tests has leveled out in the last four days, the number of deaths and hospitalizations continues to increase.

No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in the state. 79% of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.

The number of patients hospitalized reached 386 on Wednesday – up more than 100 since Sunday.

COVID-19 patients are spread across 90 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, NCDHHS said.

Here is the breakdown on the number of cases in local counties:

Currituck – 3

Dare – 7**

Pasquotank – 10

Gates – 3

Perquimans – 2

Chowan – 1

Hertford – 4 (1 death)

Bertie – 10 (1 death)

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that FEMA has approved his request to provide housing alternatives, such as hotels, motels, and dormitories, for North Carolinians who don’t have stable housing and need to self-isolate.

FEMA has approved Gov. Cooper’s request to set up hotels, motels and dorms as stand-up shelters for North Carolinians without access to stable housing who need to self-isolate or quarantine. https://t.co/8L0oCoveDe pic.twitter.com/R6BxAVwxhC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper said there will be new executive orders aimed at limiting the number of customers inside essential retailers and providing child care assistance to certain workers. Those executive orders could be signed by the end of the week.

