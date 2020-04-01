NC Wednesday update: 1,584 cases, 204 currently hospitalized

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are at least 1,584 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths attributed to the virus in North Carolina as of April 1, according to health officials.

A total of 204 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and 26,243 tests have been completed, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday morning.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the state was at 935 on Saturday, 1,167 by Sunday evening and at least 1,307 on Monday. Health officials reported 1,498 on Tuesday.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in WAVY’s viewing area:

Bertie: 6

Currituck: 1

Dare: 0

Hertford: 4

Northampton: 30

Pasquotank: 4

Perquimans: 1

Wednesday’s numbers come a day after President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County reported its first coronavirus-related death. Guilford County also announced its first death in connection with the virus – pushing the state’s total to at least 10.

The individual in Cherokee County was in their late 80s and died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19.

Wake County reported a jump of new cases from – bringing the total number of cases to 195.

Durham County is reporting at least 126 cases as of Tuesday morning. Mecklenburg County leads the state in coronavirus cases with at least 444.

Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.

