NC Wednesday update: 1,584 cases, 204 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are at least 1,584 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths attributed to the virus in North Carolina as of April 1, according to health officials.
A total of 204 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and 26,243 tests have been completed, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday morning.
The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the state was at 935 on Saturday, 1,167 by Sunday evening and at least 1,307 on Monday. Health officials reported 1,498 on Tuesday.
Here’s the breakdown of cases in WAVY’s viewing area:
Bertie: 6
Currituck: 1
Dare: 0
Hertford: 4
Northampton: 30
Pasquotank: 4
Perquimans: 1
Wednesday’s numbers come a day after President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County reported its first coronavirus-related death. Guilford County also announced its first death in connection with the virus – pushing the state’s total to at least 10.
The individual in Cherokee County was in their late 80s and died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19.
Wake County reported a jump of new cases from – bringing the total number of cases to 195.
Durham County is reporting at least 126 cases as of Tuesday morning. Mecklenburg County leads the state in coronavirus cases with at least 444.
Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that took effect at 5 p.m. on Monday as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.