NC trooper shot in Yancey Co. following chase

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina state trooper was shot in Yancey County following a chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the chase started in Mitchell County and ended in Yancey County.

State Highway Patrol said the trooper was attempting to put out a tire deflation device around 4:25 p.m. in the area of U.S. 19 and Newdale Church Road in Yancey County when he was shot.

Trooper Kevin Glenn (Photo courtesy: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

The trooper, Kevin Glenn, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injures which are not believed to be life-threatening.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the suspect is not at large and there is not believed to be any threat to the public at this time.

There’s no word on whether that suspect is in custody.

Highway 19 is blocked in both directions in the area, according to the NCDOT.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the chase and shooting.