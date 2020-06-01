Live Now
NC surpasses 29,000 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 29,263; deaths just under 900

North Carolina
Updated cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of June 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina is reporting 674 new positive COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 29,263, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 898 deaths being blamed on the virus, an increase of 12 from 886 deaths reported on Sunday.

A total of 650 hospitalizations were reported on Monday, June 1 by health officials, an increase of one from Sunday’s numbers.

According to Monday’s statistics, a total of 421,908 tests have been completed. Only 5,619 of those tests were completed on Sunday.

Around 12% of the tests processed Sunday came back positive.

Here is the breakdown of cases in our local counties:

  • Gates – 23 cases — 1  death
  • Dare – 18 cases  — 1  death
  • Currituck- 14 cases
  • Pasquotank – 105 cases — 12 deaths
  • Perquimans – 24 cases — 2 deaths
  • Hertford – 128 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie – 122 cases —  4  deaths
  • Chowan – 17 cases
  • Camden – 3 cases

North Carolina is holding a day of mourning Monday and lowering all state flags in memory of the COVID-19 victims across the United States.

