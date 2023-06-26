RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ever wonder how milk gets from the farm to the table?

The folks at the Randleigh Dairy Heritage Museum on NC State University’s campus can tell you exactly how it’s done.

Alex Ives has been doing tours at the museum since 2018.

“The Dairy Heritage Museum is here to bring the public in and give them a good idea of where their food comes from, more specifically where their milk comes from,” said Ives.

When you come here you can get a history lesson and a firsthand look at how milk gets produced.

“We talk about everything that happens on a dairy farm. We start off talking about the different feeds that cows eat, how cow’s digestive system works as compared to ours and then all the different breeds of dairy cows,” said Ives. “We’ll then go to the milking facility. The milking facility is where we milk the cows twice every single day… and all the different things that happen with the milk before it goes to get processed at the processing plant.”

The goal is to help people understand where our food comes from.

“The general reaction is I didn’t realize it takes so much to get milk to our grocery store shelves and to our refrigerators,” said Ives.

Not only do they produce milk here but ice cream too. Those who want to take a tour of the museum or visit the farm can stop by the Howling Cow Dairy Education Center and Creamery and get a delicious scoop of ice cream.

“My goal with that is really to draw a line back to education with everything we do,” said Ives.

A sweet activity for people of all ages to enjoy.

You can find more information on tours and ice cream here: https://howlingcow.ncsu.edu/