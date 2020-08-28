NC State Board of Elections launches website to help voters navigate election options

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The State Board of Elections recently launched a new website that will help North Carolinians easily navigate registering, voting and ballot casting options for upcoming elections.
“At the State Board, we wanted the best user experience for voters and candidates in North Carolina,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We believe the new website is a huge leap forward in keeping voters informed about elections.”
The website was designed to be an easier resource for users to operate and also a more mobile-friendly site.
Through the website, you can:
- Learn more about registering to vote
- Check your registration and view your sample ballot (when available)
- Learn the three options for voting in North Carolina
- Find important election dates and deadlines
- Request an absentee ballot (An online portal will be available by September 1)
- View election results and a greatly expanded and more user-friendly data section
- Search campaign finance reports
- Read press releases
Another important feature is the Results & Data section. The new section ensures that data is available and accessible to the public. It also houses election results, candidate lists, polling place data, voting maps/redistricting information, absentee data, voter history data, and voter registration data.
NCSBE.gov is a one-stop-shop for North Carolina elections for voters, candidates, media representatives, and advocacy groups.
